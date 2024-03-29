The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the fabulous Wagga Easter hats paraded through city's schools

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
March 29 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga primary school students Carter Wishart, Amelia Hine and Ella Herbert at their Easter hat parades this week. Pictures by Bernard Humphreys, Tom Dennis
Wagga primary school students Carter Wishart, Amelia Hine and Ella Herbert at their Easter hat parades this week. Pictures by Bernard Humphreys, Tom Dennis

Last-minute, late-night creations and well-prepared headwear graced the classrooms and playgrounds of Wagga's schools this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.