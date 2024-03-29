All the fabulous Wagga Easter hats paraded through city's schools

Last-minute, late-night creations and well-prepared headwear graced the classrooms and playgrounds of Wagga's schools this week.
There were happy faces on the city's youngsters as an early Easter put the pressure on parents and carers to break out the chicks, eggs and hot glue guns for a very special 2024 hat parade.
Some - such as North Wagga's Shelby Hubbard, who wrangled a pet chicken along for the event - went all out with their accessories, while others opted for more simpler styling.
The annual fashion statement has been a long-standing tradition for Forest Hill Public School teacher Sarah Abood, who has spent the last decade working on masterpieces with her students, years prior with her nieces, and now even more with her two children.
Take a look through all the photos from parades our DA photography team made it to this week.
Want to have your photos included? Email pictures with full names and ages to news@dailyadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.