Teacher's decade-old Easter tradition bringing smiles to faces

While delicious, Easter isn't all about the chocolate eggs and bunnies, with families mostly celebrating the day by it spending together, whether that be by doing arts and crafts together or enjoying a meal.
Forest Hill Public School teacher and mother of two Sarah Abood has been marking the occasion for as long as she remember by making creative festive Easter hats with her loved ones.
"I've been doing them for 10-plus years," she said.
"I have been a teacher for 11 years and I've been doing them, and before that I use to make them with my nieces.
"So I've got a long road ahead of me."
On Thursday, Mrs Abood flaunted this year's Easter hat alongside her one-year-old son Harry, and four-year-old daughter Matilda at the Forest Hill Public School parade.
"There was hot glue and glitter all over the house," she said.
It is a tradition she has passed on to her daughter and will likely pass on to her son, with Matilda also making her own creation - a pink glittery hat with glittery Easter eggs on top.
Mrs Abood said Matilda picked out what decorations she wanted on her hat and chose where each one went, but needed a little assistance to get the hot glue on.
