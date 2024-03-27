Clubs divided on league favourites as AFL Riverina launch season

AFL Riverina launched their season at The Rules Club on Wednesday ahead of the impending start of both seasons.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers will open the Riverina League season on Good Friday, while the Farrer League gets underway on Saturday week.
Most coaches believe there are two clear standouts in both competitions ahead of the season start.
Reigning premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal are tipped to fight it out in the Farrer League, while Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga are all the rage in the Riverina League.
Charles Sturt University co-coach Trent Cohalan couldn't split TRYC and EWK in the Farrer League.
"I think it's got to be East Wagga and The Rock," Cohalan said.
"East Wagga, clearly, with the recruiting that they've done. Jake Barrett is probably the best player in the region and Dyl Morton wouldn't be far behind him. Guys like Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard and getting Jeremy Piercy back and maintaining most of their list, they're obviously going to be really good.
"Obviously The Rock, as we all know, were super last year and performed on the big stage. They've been together another year so they're only going to be better in that sense, plus adding those couple in to replace the loss of (Joey) Hancock and (Liam) Lupton so they will be thereabouts as well."
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell and Marrar assistant Zach Walgers rate EWK as the team to beat.
"I think the quality of recruits they've brought in. Obviously there are risks in terms of getting them to gel but just the top end talent that they've brought in will help them push fairly deep," Russell said.
"I just think they've picked up some quality personnel and teams are always one to watch when you bring in quality personnel like they have," Walgers added.
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth and Northern Jets counterpart Jack Harper were both with the Magpies.
"It would have to be the premiers, The Rock. They've set the standard and they'll be the team to chase," Papworth said.
"The Rock are the team to beat, for sure. They're the reigning premiers, have a very similar list, they are a really well drilled side, really well disciplined and it's going to be hard to knock them off the top," Harper added.
EWK coach Jake Barrett had TRYC, but also rates Marrar right up there.
"Marrar have recruited well with a key forward, and The Rock because they pretty much have the same team as last year with a great game plan and structure," Barrett said.
In the Riverina League, experienced coaches Mark Carroll (Narrandera) and Gavin McMahon (Coolamon) both couldn't split GGGM and Collingullie.
"In fairness I haven't had a lot of time to study the opposition given what we've had on our plate, but if you had to pick a couple it'd be those that didn't lose as many players as everyone else at this point in Gullie and Ganmain. They've added a couple so you'd probably nudge them ahead at this point," McMahon said.
"There's been a bit of movement in the Riverina Football League and probably where there hasn't been any movement you look at Collingullie and Ganmain. They've picked up a few along the way as well, so they are nice and settled. They've got teams there that have played a lot together so you would think without picking out anyone they would be the ones to beat I would think. They are the ones we've got to try and catch up to," Carroll added.
Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley and MCUE counterpart Nelson Foley leant to GGGM.
"It's a tough one, at this time of year everyone is feeling good and no one has lost any games. It's probably hard to go past either Ganmain or Gullie, if I had to choose one it'd just be Ganmain at the moment. I think both those sides have retained well and could of their recruits in (Tom) Banuelos and Jack Powell that Ganmain have added to an already pretty good list, I think at this stage at least they probably look like the team to beat," Foley said.
"Probably Ganmain, I think if you ask Marto (Sam Martyn) they probably should've beat us in the prelim last year. They've topped up with a couple of quality players and obviously held their whole list together, they are around it every year and I dare say they'd be my pick," Dooley added.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn, Leeton-Whitton leader Tom Groves and Wagga Tigers' mentor Murray Stephenson went with Collingullie.
"You'd be silly if you went past Collingullie, there is a lot of fantastic footy teams this year but just in terms of the way they've recruited and they've got the star coaching line-up with Sparks (Shane Lenon) coming in alongside Pez (Nick Perryman) who did an outstanding job last year. Just looking at their list there is no real weaknesses from top to bottom. They are going to be extremely difficult to beat and I think they are going to be the one everyone is chasing," Martyn said.
"Splitting hairs between Gullie and Ganmain, I think for different reasons as well. I can't really pick between the two of them, Gullie have got some good young up and coming players that if they take the next step they are going to take some stopping. But Ganmain have also got some experienced players as well, they've bought in some more experience in (Tom) Banuelos the key forward and Jack Powell as well. Those two are my pick, if I've got to pick one then probably Gullie, just because of youth," Stephenson said.
"You'd have to say Collingullie I'd reckon. To keep the majority of your team together and then add bits and pieces to that is a long way for your team and your club going forward. Their reserves were pretty strong last year, 17's not so strong but they've got a good core of senior blokes there. They are looking like a pretty strong footy club at the moment," Groves added.
Collingullie coach Shane Lenon went with a left field option in selecting MCUE as the team to beat.
"The reason I'm tipping Mango is they have had a great pre-season and the depth they have coming off winning the under 17s," Lenon said.
"Obviously some previous coaches have openly said how they need to take the next step to win one and they have the added motivation of being the only club in the RFL that hasn't won one so that will make them a dangerous commodity.
"They have gone away from recruiting a busload from Canberra to concentrate on putting time into locals which will also be another positive for them."
