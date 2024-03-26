Tigers recruits confirmed to play in Good Friday season-opener against MCUE

At least two of Wagga Tigers' off-season recruits will play in their Good Friday season-opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson confirmed that both Tyson Todd and the returning Henry Cook would definitely play against the Goannas.
Charlie Bance is also in contention to make a start against the Goannas as is Nash Dignan who is awaiting further information regarding a shoulder injury.
It's been a long off-season for the Tigers and Stephenson said his side was keen to start the season proper on Friday night.
"They are happy pre-season is over and they are ready to get into playing games on a week to week basis," Stephenson said.
"They are really excited."
The Tigers will have a new-look side with plenty of young talent after having a fair bit of turnover over the off-season.
Stephenson said that he's been really happy with the way the squad has attacked the pre-season and he believed there would be quite a few players stand up to fill senior vacancies.
"I think it was a year for that throughout the league, there was a bit of turnover," he said.
"But I'm really happy with how the boys have gone about their pre-season.
"Some of these younger guys in the 20-21 year age bracket we're looking at them to make the next step in their development and really shine throughout the year."
The Tigers coach has sung the praises of trio Sam McNaughton, Kobe Priest and Matt Ryan throughout the pre-season and he revealed all three would have crucial roles on Friday night.
"Yeah they definitely will," he said.
"All three of them have had really good pre-seasons and really led from the front.
"Leadership is something we are probably a bit thin on due to the demographic of our list, but those three guys are putting their hand up and leading by example which is what you want as a coach.
"You want those guys to drive the standards of the playing group which they have been and it's good for the group but themselves also."
The Tigers narrowly went down last year in the Good Friday clash and Stephenson said his side was eager to level the ledger and start their season on the front foot.
"You always want to get off the mark early in the season and get a good start to the year," he said.
"Traditionally we probably haven't started that well in recent years so to get one on the board early would be nice.
"They are probably looking to do the same, but I think it will be a good spectacle.
"It was last year, barring some unfortunate weather throughout the game for a small period there.
"But it's a good showcase game for the league and I'm sure both sides will want to come away with the points."
