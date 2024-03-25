Goal-fest at Leeton secures semi-final spot, Cup invaluable for coach Jones

As they take a step closer to winning the inaugural Riverina Cup, Leeton United coach Rhys Jones believes the preseason competition will pay dividends for his side.
Informing the club his first grade side would participate as soon as the competition was announced, Jones said the ability to play competitive preseason games is invaluable.
In as tight a game as possible, United earned themselves a win, 5-3 on penalties, over Lake Albert in the Cup quarter final.
Scores were tied 3-3 at full time, then 4-4 after extra time, sending the game to a shootout.
It's a result Jones thinks will benefit the side in the long run.
"It doesn't really matter if you go out in the first round or if you go all the way, you're playing against teams who are on the level of the Pascoe Cup, and Wanderers are a level above," Jones said.
"Regardless of who you get, it's going to be a competitive game."
Working throughout the competition to create more scoring chances for themselves, Jones felt both sides were unlucky in front of goal this weekend.
With a spread of goal scorers and flexibility in player movement, United experimented across the field when possible.
"It was good, we're missing a fair few players, we were missing six or seven players who couldn't play," Jones said.
"We didn't have a centre back, so we knew that we would have to score a few to get a result."
Out strong early, United dropped their performance in the second half, creating mistakes Lake Albert capitalised on.
Utilising players across a range of positions, Jones is pleased to have flexibility within his side.
Youth on the bench, that have come through the club's junior program, will future-proof the side.
"It's been pleasing to see some of the young kids coming through, and there's lots of local lads," he said.
"It's great to see the local lads that have left and then come back.
"It's pleasing from a coaching point of view, that when we're missing players, we've got people we can fall back on, who can come in and do the job that we need, but also as a squad, the togetherness of the squad is very very good.
"You've got to treat this competition seriously, it'd be great to win it, but they're also like competitive friendlies.
"You're getting match fitness, but you're getting match fitness with a competitive edge."
Just four teams remain in the inaugural Riverina Cup competition, with the semi-final draw to be made on Monday night.
Jones said he has no preference on which team they are drawn with, Tolland, Young, or Wagga City Wanderers, anticipating a tough game regardless of the call.
In the women's competition Albury Hotspurs, Henwood Park, Yoogali FC, and Hanwood remain.
