Brown clean sweeps A grade awards as Octopuses grab onto A grade premiership

Ryan Menz went from feeling like an underdog to top of the world on Saturday, when Octopuses managed a 10-6 win in Wagga Water Polo's A grade grand final.
Menz was confident ahead of the game the result would come down to smart defence, and it was smart play that helped his side secure a 10-6 win over Raiders.
Adjusting to their opposition's tactics and identifying the Raiders weak spots, Octopuses were able to find gaps in their play and capitalise with goals.
Absolute standouts were Brody Oliver and Sebastian Brown.
Oliver, who plays defence, has consistently ran the defensive line for the team, while up front Brown overcame multiple taggers to score.
Recognised not only by his own team, Brown was named best and fairest, season top goal scorer, and best in the final.
"In defence, Brody Oliver has been a solid point for us all season, he plays majority of our centre back and he doesn't get too many kick outs called out on him, he really helps lead our defence," Menz said.
"Then going into attack we have Seb Brown (Baz), he was phenomenal in centre forward.
"He's a really strong left hander, he was their target of who they had to mark up on throughout the day, but he still ended up scoring five or six goals.
"A lot of the time he was still getting doubled, but there was just a few moments there where he caught the player that had dropped to him in the wrong position and we were able to get the ball into him."
While a premiership is the perfect end to any season, Menz said the win is extra special, with it marking the end of Brown's time in Wagga.
Moving to Queensland, the game will be Brown's last with the club.
Dominant in the end, a strong start for Raiders nearly sent the game in the other direction.
"For us, I thought Raiders were coming in favourites for the grand final, they've been pretty strong all season so I though we were coming in and really would have to put a lot of work in to get the win," Menz said.
"And in the end we did have to put a lot of work in, all game.
"They made us a little worried there at times when they came and scored three quick goals in a minute or so, but we stopped and reset and came back to our game plan and got another couple goals up.
"It was a very hard for victory for us and I thought it was a very deserving way to end the season, especially considering it's Baz's last season with us."
It wasn't just the top grade men who celebrated the end of their season at Oasis though, with ample of games leading into it.
Starting the day strong was the under 12 competition where Dolphins managed a two-goal win over Raiders.
The final mixed game of the year was a intraclub battle between Raiders.
Ultimately Shumack Dental Raiders nabbed a 4-2 win over the Palm and Pawn Raiders.
Octopuses lifted the shields in both the girls and boys under 17s competitions with three and five goal wins over the Dolphins.
Dolphins began their senior grand final campaigns well with a 7-5 win over Octopuses in the women's C grade competition, which they backed up with a 7-2 win in the men's C grade.
A narrow one goal win over Dolphins meant Octopuses found B grade success in the women's competition.
Raiders won their first senior grand final 9-3 over Dolphins in men's B grade.
But it was their women's A grade win that was the jewel in the club's crown.
Finding the perfect balance of youth and experience, Riaders secured an 8-4 win over Dolphins.
Raider Kate Gallaher went home with full arms after being named not only best in final, but best and fairest and top goal scorer also.
