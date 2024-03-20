'Stellar' Octopuses knock out clubmates to secure grand final appearance

Octopuses were guaranteed a spot in the under 17s Wagga Water Polo grand final.
But with the club's two sides battling out in a preliminary final, someone had to lose.
Luckily for Octopuses Benchmark Joinery, a massive seven goals was enough to get them across the line.
Defeating ACP Octopuses 7-2, coach Ryan Menz said a defensive masterclass earned their victory.
"It was an unfortunate way to make a grand final but it was still a good day," Menz said.
"At the start of the game it was feeling pretty tight and like it was going to be a tough game but the boys stuck to our game plan, and our defence is really what ended up winning us the game
"They were stellar in defence, playing a drop and securing the centre-forwards so they never got the ball and they weren't getting kick outs to get manned advantages and that really won us the game."
A particularly strong game from goal keeper Clyde Kerr kept his side in the game.
While each player in the side pulled their weight, Kerr's cool demeanour in goal helped keep the side strong mentally.
"He had a stellar of a game and saved a large amount of shots on goals," Menz said.
"He's a unique person, he's got a great mentality, he's a very respectful and centred person, I don't think really too much phases him so he handles the pressure quite well."
One of the tightest age groups in the competition, Menz said it could have been anyone's game on their day.
Prior to the beginning of the season the club worked hard to ensure their two sides shared an even spread of talent.
Menz said the competitive nature of the game reflected that.
With Dolphins on their fixture for this weekend's grand final, nerves are starting to creep in.
The sides have both had wins over each other throughout the 2023/24 season.
Menz said they will go into the game confident but not expecting the win.
