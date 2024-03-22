Group Nine moves first grade back to consistent time slot

Group Nine are still unsure how new women's team Estella Storm will fit into their game day schedule but have already made a change.
After initially looking to push back the start of first grade to 3pm to allow space for the women's tackle competition to be brought in this season a different approach will be taken.
Instead for a six-game schedule the Sullivan Cup has been brought forward to a 9.30am kick-off.
Group Nine president Mark Daly believes having a consistent starting time for first grade was the best policy to adopt.
"We're leaving first grade at 2.30pm and just starting everyone half an hour early," Daly said.
"It makes it nice and uniform and everyone knows.
"There will be no disruptions for the first grade sides who will all play at 2.30pm no matter how many games are going on during the day.
"We'll just work back from there."
Only Southcity, Young, Albury and Junee will have a full complement of six teams this season with Estella Storm linked to Kangaroos in the draw but unable to play on Equex Centre.
At this stage, Brothers will only be without a women's tackle team while Gundagai, who have Cootamundra in their two junior slots and Tumut also haven't competed to the new tackle competition.
Temora have a women's tackle team but will be without both junior grades after a decision this week.
There had been some discussion about moving leaguetag to the first time slot of the day, which would allow for any women backing up to play in the tackle competition as well as first grade to follow on from reserve grade.
However the board has stuck with the original plan for the new women's tackle to be played between first and reserve grade.
While they have organised their structure, the Estella Storm works into the mix for their home games at Parramore Park is still being discussed.
"We haven't confirmed that one yet," Daly said.
"We are trying to work through the Estella Storm one and see how it pans out with the junior competition over there (at Parramore Park)."
