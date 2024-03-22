The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Tumut brewers expand Snowy Valleys venture to the nation's capital

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 22 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-owner of Tumut River Brewing Co Tim Martin at the new Kingston site. Picture by Gary Ramage
Co-owner of Tumut River Brewing Co Tim Martin at the new Kingston site. Picture by Gary Ramage

A taste of Tumut is heading for the nation's capital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.