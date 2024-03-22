'I just want to learn as much as I can': Mooney excited for SANFL challenge

FORMER Wagga footballer Rhys Mooney is the latest Riverina product to take up the challenge in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).
Mooney spent the past two seasons at Tuggeranong, where he claimed two best and fairests and was named in AFL Canberra's Team of the Year on both occasions.
Mooney and his partner Lucy decided on a lifestyle change in Adelaide, that has also allowed him to have a crack at the SANFL.
After a pre-season trial, Mooney last week was awarded a spot on West Adelaide's list for the upcoming season where he joins the likes of Mitch Maguire, Liam Delahunty, Lucas Meline, Riley Corbett and Luke Redfern at the club.
Mooney, 23, played 44 first grade games for Marrar before his Canberra move and is looking forward to a new challenge at West Adelaide.
"Absolutely. My first week it was a bit eye opening," Mooney said.
"It's been a while since I was around that kind of level. Not since I was in 18s and even then it's still a massive step up from that.
"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can. The boys that are there are really good, they're really good to bounce ideas off and questions off.
"I've still got a long way to go but I'm really enjoying it."
Mooney has played in two trial games for West Adelaide in reserve grade and has been used mostly as a forward over the pre-season.
"They were really good. A good experience to see where I'm at and where I need to be," he said.
"I'm glad that the training side of it's over now and it's onto the footy.
"At the moment I'm doing a lot of stuff up forward. There are a couple of positions there so I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and I'll play wherever I'm put."
Mooney admits he has a lot of adjusting to do at SANFL level but has set his sights on first grade eventually.
"I guess obviously the end goal is to get a game, get a spot, but realistically I'm still a fair bit away from that," he said.
"I just want to learn as much as I can. By learning, putting it into practice this year. I want to make the most of my opportunities, wherever they are, they are, I just want to make sure I get to the end of the year and I'm happy with the way I went about it.
"It was the perfect time to do it, having just finished uni and still feel pretty committed."
While his two seasons didn't result in much team success at Tuggeranong, Mooney said his time at the club did wonders for his own game.
"I definitely think I was able to improve in parts of my game that I definitely wouldn't have been able to in more of a successful team," he said.
"I faced more adversity. The coaching staff there, Jimmy Rice, I was able to work a lot one-on-one with him on my inside game.
"I left Wagga more of an outside player, more of an outside forward but I really tried to mould my midfield craft and be a bit more tough in the contest, which I'll definitely need for over here now.
"I definitely don't think I would be where I am if I hadn't made that decision. I don't have any regrets.
"Team wise, I guess I wish we had a bit more success but I was able to try a few things."
The SANFL season starts next Thursday. West Adelaide open their season on Good Friday against Woodville-West Torrens.
