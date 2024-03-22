The Daily Advertisersport
'I just want to learn as much as I can': Mooney excited for SANFL challenge

By Matt Malone
March 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Wagga footballer Rhys Mooney has joined SANFL club West Adelaide for the upcoming season. Picture by Waz Shots
FORMER Wagga footballer Rhys Mooney is the latest Riverina product to take up the challenge in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).

