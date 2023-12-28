Corbett looking forward to his third season at West Adelaide

Ganmain footballer Riley Corbett is excited to get stuck into his third year in the SANFL with West Adelaide.
Corbett revealed that he put pen to paper for 2024 roughly halfway through the past season and he said that he was looking forward to continuing at the Bloods.
"Yeah I am," Corbett said.
"The group is in a really good spot at the moment, obviously it's a really young group and everyone is playing their role and getting better.
"I'm excited to see what we can do next year, there's a couple in's and a couple out's but no real big losses so it's exciting.
"Harts (Adam Hartlett) has signed on for another couple of years and he's been unreal so far so I'm looking forward to it."
Corbett played two league games in his first season with the Bloods in 2022 and he added another 12 to that tally this past year.
The tall utility revealed that he was used a bit more up the ground this past season due to a lack of ruck stocks.
"I had a bit of a different role this year," he said.
"I played a bit of ruck and a bit up forward, we were unfortunately a bit short of stocks in the ruck and then our ruckman went down for a few games with a shoulder.
"It was a bit of a position change, but I enjoyed being a bit more around the footy and involved in that regard.
"It was good but a bit inconsistent which is probably something I need to work on in the next few years is getting to that standard of being a consistent SANFL player.
"I've had a few shockers and a couple of good games so hopefully I can even those performances out."
The Bloods had a pretty early start to their pre-season campaign and Corbett has been pleased with how the group has been training ahead of next season.
"Yeah it's been good," he said.
"We had a couple weeks off after our regular season finished and then a few of the boys then got in one session a week at the end of September.
"So we've been going for a fair while and we started three nights a week in early November and had a good six-week block in regards to that.
"We are looking good, the early game plan is settled in and we are learning that pretty well.
"All the new boys are taking that on and learning pretty quickly, it's exciting to see."
There will be a few more Riverina footballers in the SANFL next season with Luke Fellows, Brad Ashcroft and Luke Lawrence all signing with North Adelaide.
Corbett said it was great to see some more young players head over to Adelaide to test themselves at a higher level.
"You sort of get a couple every year but this year there's a bit more which is good to see," he said.
"The RFL the last couple of years has been in really good nick with some of the players going through it and it's good to see young ones sort of jumping up and taking the opportunity.
"It's pretty easy just to play RFL footy year in year out, but to move over and make the big jump to Adelaide and try the footy out is really good to see.
"They are all good blokes so it's good to have them over and we'll probably catch up for a few beers throughout the season even though they are playing at other clubs.
"I know a couple of them pretty well so it'll be good to see them."
Corbett has been living in Adelaide for just shy of two years and he said that's enjoying his time in South Australia.
"Yeah I love Adelaide," he said.
"It's a great spot with good weather.
"It's a bit far from home obviously, but other than that it's a great spot.
"I'm loving the beach life living in Glenelg here and it's like a big country town so not too different from home."
