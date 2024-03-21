'It's about respecting people': Students don orange for harmony

Cultural diversity was embraced by the students and staff at Turvey Park Public School on Thursday in celebration of Harmony Day.
Students wore orange to mark the celebration, but more importantly to spread a message of unity.
Learning support teacher Kath Irons said cultural diversity isn't only celebrated one day a year at Turvey Park Public School, but Harmony Day was a good opportunity for students to explore other cultures.
"Turvey Park Public School has been embracing cultural diversity for a long time now and it's something we do well," she said.
"We know that every Australian contributes to making the world a better place."
At just nine years old, student Hugh Middleton and his friends know just how important it is to embrace all cultures.
"It's about respecting people," he said.
Peer Pranit Bhattara, 9, said the day is about celebrating everyone's cultures, but it's also a day for students to ditch their school uniforms.
"I can wear my clothes to school," he said.
Jase Orchard, 10, said Harmony Day is about bringing people together, and for nine-year-old Parker McGillivray it's also about spreading kindness.
Fellow nine-year-old Logan Green said Harmony Day is about sharing the love, while for Falak Balasini, 7, it is an exciting occasion as students get to do something a little bit different.
"You get to wear orange," she said.
