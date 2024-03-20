Storm rolling into Estella as rugby league looks to create new pathway

A new club is looking to make sure rugby league takes Wagga's fastest-growing suburbs by storm.
Launched in December, the Estella Storm are looking to provide a new outlet for people to get a taste of rugby league.
They are the first club to be created in the booming northern suburbs, outside the pre-existing university clubs.
Rugby league goal posts are already up in Gobbagombalin while Estella Public School is also being used as a base for the Storm.
At this stage their programs have been aimed at introducing the sport at a primary school level.
However NSW Rugby league zone manager David Skinner certainly doesn't want to limit it.
"There's 10,000 people this side of the bridge and it's time we had a football club out here," Skinner said.
"The aim is to be able to provide rugby league for all ages depending on what the needs are."
Skinner hopes there will be a big enough appetite over time to increase the sport's footprint.
Coolamon have already come on board as a new junior league club and Estella could very well follow suit.
"The point will probably be that those clubs won't go on into senior years but what they will do is nurture someone's senior numbers," he said.
"Looking at Estella, at this point of time they're not thinking about ever going to be a senior club but they may and if we don't start somewhere then we don't have these kids on a path with sport and we don't know how far that path is going to go for them."
Feedback from parents will determine how involved the club is going forward.
However Skinner is hoping they might be able to come to a reciprocal relationship with Coolamon, who are entering teams in the Group Nine junior competition for the first time this season, can be created.
While the initial focus has been on introducing juniors to the sport, Group Nine's new women's tackle team will also carry the moniker after last week's meeting between the new team, NSWRL, Group Nine and Kangaroos.
Skinner believes it works with what the new club is trying to achieve.
"We're talking about entry level players and that's where the women fit into that as they are entry level," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.