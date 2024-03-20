Second man faces court charged over violent Riverina home invasion

A second man remains behind bars after facing court accused of breaking into a Riverina home and shooting another man in the leg.
Emergency services were called to a home on Carrathool Street in Griffith about 11.15pm on Saturday, March 16, following reports a man had been shot.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were told three men broke into the home and shot a 44-year-old man in the left leg.
Another man at the home was threatened with a gun but not injured, police said.
The injured man presented to Griffith Base Hospital, before being transferred to Wagga Base Hospital.
A crime scene was set up and detectives launched an investigation.
Officers attended a home on Park Street in Leeton about 3.45pm on Tuesday, March 19, and arrested a second person in relation to the alleged crime - a 31-year-old man.
He was taken to Griffith police station and charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as attempting to discharge a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and special aggravated break and enter and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, March 20.
He was identified in court as Daniel Snow and refused bail to reappear on May 23.
Another man, Kurtus Weeks, was arrested on on Sunday night over his alleged involvement in the incident.
Weeks, also 31, was charged with the same offences and also faced Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
He was refused bail and is due to also face the same court on May 23.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
