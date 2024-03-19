Accused gunman from violent Riverina home invasion faces court

A man accused of bursting into a Griffith home and shooting another man in the leg remains in custody.
Police allege Kurtus Weeks was the gunman in a trio of men they were told forced their way into the Carrathool Street home on Saturday night and threatened those inside.
Emergency services were called out to reports a man had been shot at the premises, but by the time they arrived the 44-year-old victim had managed to get to the emergency department of Griffith Base Hospital.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were told three men broke in and shot the man in the left leg, and another man at the home was threatened with a gun but not injured in the ordeal, police said.
Weeks is charged with firing the weapon with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as attempting to discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and special aggravated break and enter and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
It is understood the fellow resident took the injured man to the nearby Griffith Base Hospital, and he was later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was declared at the Carrathool Street address and combed by detectives, who arrested Weeks at Griffith police station less than 24 hours after the shooting.
The 31-year-old did not apply for and was formally refused bail when he faced Griffith Local Court on Monday.
He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday.
Investigations are still ongoing, and anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
