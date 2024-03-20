Wagga boy's battle inspires shave for Cancer Council

A young Wagga schoolboy's battle with cancer has inspired a friend of his grandmother's to get behind the Cancer Council.
On October 6, 2023, 10-year-old Rhylee Logan was diagnosed with leukaemia then flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick where he remains today.
His little brother, seven-year-old Cooper, and mum Telesa Hawkins have been by his side the entire time.
It is a journey no family should be made to endure, which is why Wagga local Jeanette Rowe has decided to raise funds for the Cancer Council and awareness by taking part in the World's Greatest Shave.
With grandchildren of her own around the same age, Ms Rowe couldn't imagine the challenges Rhylee and his family are facing.
"I just want to help a family," she said.
"I have six grandchildren myself."
Ms Rowe has been a friend of Rhylee's nan, Trish Connor, for several years and was saddened to hear of Rhylee's diagnosis.
Ms Connor said the support, not only from Ms Rowe but from the entire community, has meant the absolute world to her and her family over the last couple of months.
"It's very overwhelming, it brings tears to your eyes actually," she said.
"Personally, I want to thank everyone for all of the support and help.
"I can't believe she's doing it, I don't know if I could shave my head."
Similarly to Ms Rowe, Ms Connor is hoping that through research a cure can be found.
"It's going to a good cause to help find a cure and fund research to help these poor little kids," she said.
"It's a horrible thing.
"It's not a nice thing to watch.
"No body is immune to it, it could affect one of your children or your great grandchildren so everyone needs to get behind it."
Ms Connor said Rhylee is currently in remission and has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks.
"At the minute Rhylee is in remission but that doesn't put him out of the woods," she said.
"He's OK, his bloodwork hasn't been ok but he's always still got a smile on his face."
Both women are hoping the community will support the drive, and there are several ways to do so.
"Residents can come down on Saturday or they can buy a raffle ticket," Ms Rowe said.
"There's also a QR code that will take them to my online page.
"People can also donate through a tin on the day."
Donations can be made to Rhylee online at: https://gofund.me/0013621a.
The World's Greatest Shave event will take place this Saturday at Taster Property Opshop on Temerloh Avenue, Tolland.
There will be raffles, a guessing competition and a sausage sizzle.
Donations can also be made online at; http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/jeanetterowe.
