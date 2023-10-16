A Wagga school boy will spend the next six months undergoing treatment in Sydney after a shock cancer diagnosis.
The Riverina has rallied behind nine-year-old Rhylee Logan after he was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this month and flown to the Sydney's Children's Hospital at Randwick.
It will be where the South Wagga Public School student, his mum Telesa Hawkins and little brother Cooper Logan, aged seven, will live for the next six months.
The family has been forced to uproot their lives in Wagga, and Miss Hawkins required to take six months off work, so her best friend Emma Shanahan started a fundraising campaign in a bid to help.
"Rhylee is currently in Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick and will commence four weeks of intense chemotherapy from Tuesday, which is four different treatments at once," Miss Shanahan said.
"He is feeling really weak at the moment, he's pretty sick. It's not very good at the moment."
While Rhylee is in hospital, his family will be staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
"Telesa is a single mum, their father lives in Queensland, so he will be coming down regularly," Miss Shanahan said.
"On October 6, he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital and he was flown to Sydney that night - so it all happened so fast.
"I wanted to gather funds to help them because as a single mum and having to take six months off work, it's going to be really hard."
After their six months is up, the family will spend the following year-and-a-half travelling to and from Sydney for treatment.
Miss Shanahan said Rhylee's diagnosis was a shock to everyone who knew him.
"Rhylee is really involved in sport - he plays for Wagga Brothers and goes to Bunkr Gym in Turvey Park," she said.
"It's come as a shock to everyone because he is the most active kid.
"It is an eye opener and a reminder to hold your children tight, and your family and friends."
Immense love has already been shown for Rhylee, with a GoFundMe page set up for the family already accumulating more than $14,000.
However, Miss Shanahan won't stop there.
"I'm also in the process of organising a fundraising auction. I'm hoping to get some more local businesses on board with that too," she said.
Businesses can get in contact via email - emmakalarnimichael18@gmail.com - and donations can be made online at gofund.me/f330ccae
