Swords were drawn, drums were beating and the music was playing as the Australian Army Band Kapooka was granted Wagga's highest honour amid a whole lot of pomp and circumstance at the weekend.
The army band, which has used the power of music to entertain and boost morale for more than 70 years, was on Sunday granted freedom of entry to the city - in recognition of its unwavering commitment to the community.
The honour was bestowed on the band during a special ceremony packed with plenty of pageantry outside the Wagga Civic Centre, before the band paraded up and down Baylis Street and returned for a free community concert in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Mayor Dallas Tout, who addressed the crowd gathered for the occasion, said the freedom of entry was a symbolic presentation representing the highest honour a city can confer on an individual or a military unit.
"The freedom grants a right for a unit to march through the streets of the city on such an occasion as today, with swords drawn, drums beating and the band playing," Cr Tout said.
Freedom of entry to the city has only been granted to military units five times in Wagga - to the Wagga Royal Australian Air Force Base in 1961, the Kapooka Military Area in 1962, the officers and crew of HMAS Wagga in 2001, the Australian Army Band Kapooka in 2009 and RAAF Wagga in 2015.
Cr Tout said the Australian Army Band Kapooka's previous freedom needed to be rebranded, following the formalisation of army bands under the Australian Army Band Corp, to enable it to exercise the right.
The mayor said the honour served as recognition of the service and sacrifice of army's current and former soldier musicians, many of whom have served their country with distinction on various operational deployments over the years.
It also reflected the strong relationship between Wagga and the Australian Army Band Kapooka, as well as the broader Australian Defence Force community, he said.
"Since 1952, the Army Recruit Training Centre has been home to the Australian Army Band Kapooka [and] their dedicated service to army and the community of Wagga Wagga and the region over this time has been unparalleled. That service now extends beyond 70 years," Cr Tout said.
Before the band played down Baylis Street, Wagga council general manager Peter Thompson read a scroll proclaiming the granting of the freedom of entry, which also praised the band for its significant contribution to the city.
Mr Thompson said the band's "outstanding service and commitment" had been been demonstrated in many ways - by serving its country through deployment, supporting the Army Recruit Training Centre at Kapooka and encouraging connectivity between the defence force and the local community.
The general manager said the band had made a "significant overall contribution to the educational entertainment and cultural life in the local government area" and had also raised money for a number of charities.
Wagga is known as the Home of the Soldier because the majority of people who join the Australian Army undergoing their basic training at Kapooka.
The crowd gathered at Sunday's ceremony heard that, despite the rigors of that training, it often held a special place in soldiers' memories, which personnel keep with them for their entire military career.
The freedom of the city event also coincided with a reunion of ex-serving soldier musicians from the Australian Army Band Corps Association.
