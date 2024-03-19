Little set for bigger role as Brothers mark return with trial loss

Jordan Little looks set for a new role with Brothers after impressing for the new-look outfit in their return to action.
Little provided plenty of spark after shifting to five-eighth under new coach Aaron Gorrell.
Brothers were beaten 36-18 by Coogee to see the David Mavroudis Shield go back to Sydney on Saturday.
However with plenty of new faces still set to arrive at the Wagga club after they sat out first grade last season, Gorrell was still pleased to see so many of the club's younger brigade step up.
"It was good and we probably went better than I thought we would," Gorrell said.
"We only had a handful of grade players available for different reasons, we had a lot of kids, some only 17 who were playing their first graded game for anyone but they put their hand up and some of them showed that they can handle it.
"Some are still a little bit far off but it was a big learning curve for them."
Little created plenty of opportunities for Brothers with his speed proving to be a real asset.
He sat out last season but was the first to officially sign on with Brothers after Gorrell was brought into the coaching role.
Gorrell expects he will find a home in the number six jumper this year.
"Jordy Little was outstanding, he scored two tries," Gorrell said.
"I'll be picking my best 17 every week and he's a player that I can use anywhere I can be comfortable he's going to do the job but at the moment that is probably where he will start.
"With the players we've got in the mix at the moment he will be our six but things can change."
Bas Blackett, who has returned to the club following premiership success with Group 20 club Leeton, and new recruits Henry Rosita and Neti Latu were also among the best for Brothers.
While the Dolphins were able to run away with things in the end, Gorrell thought there were plenty of positives to take from the hit out.
Especially in the early stages of the clash where they were at their strongest.
"In the first half we matched them but in the last 20 we took all our older players, our contracted players, off and just gave the kids a bit of time," Gorrell said.
"They held their own so I think there's a lot of positives out of it.
"They scored a few in that last 20 but it was a trial for us and we took it as a trial and our main goal is to be ready for the 21st of April and that's what we set out to do and that's what we achieved on Saturday."
The Wagga club are still expecting a big influx of players to arrive before the start of the Group Nine season.
Brothers have the bye in round one and Gorrell hopes he can still arrange another trial in April which will better reflect the line up he expects to field this season.
