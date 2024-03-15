The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wagga riders ready to rumble in battle against the black dog

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
March 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham "Bear" Falconer and his wife Nerolie, who were last year recognised by the state government for their efforts with the Black Dog Ride, are gearing up for the one-dayer on March 17. Picture by Madeline Begley
Graham "Bear" Falconer and his wife Nerolie, who were last year recognised by the state government for their efforts with the Black Dog Ride, are gearing up for the one-dayer on March 17. Picture by Madeline Begley

A rumble with a serious message will roll through Wagga and beyond when hundreds hit the road for the Black Dog Ride.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.