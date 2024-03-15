Wagga riders ready to rumble in battle against the black dog

A rumble with a serious message will roll through Wagga and beyond when hundreds hit the road for the Black Dog Ride.
Graham "Bear" Falconer will lead the charge as the 2024 ride for suicide awareness hits the road on Sunday to remember loved ones lost before their time.
The annual one-dayer departs Wagga Motorcycles at 9am sharp, bound for the hills of the Snowy Valleys on a rolling 282-kilometre journey to Tumbarumba and Adelong that eventually brings them back to The Blamey in Lake Albert.
The Wagga contingent will be among thousands who take part across the country, which last year saw 6000 riders throughout Australia burn hours on the bitumen - and the goal is to see even more people involved this year.
"More than 3000 lives are lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies will be affected by mental illness every year, with three million living with depression or anxiety," Mr Falconer said.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024."
Around 200 people are expected to be ready to roll by 9am, with on the day registrations taken from 7am before getting on the road.
The Leeton Black Dog Ride also hits the road at the same time on Saturday, with a scenic cruise to Collingullie and back leaving from the car park in Sycamore Street.
Registrations can be made online through Humanitix and cost for riders is $30 and $20 for passengers.
