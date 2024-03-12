Call for public's help as police probe multiple small fires in Wagga's CBD

Investigators have released an image of a woman as part of a public appeal for information following a series of small fires across Wagga earlier this month.
Firefighters were called to four fires in the space of just two hours on the afternoon of March 4, all of which were extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews and are now subject to a police investigation.
A Riverina Police District spokesperson said officers were alerted to fires that burned at two locations along Tarcutta Street, as well as one behind shops on Fitzmaurice Street and another off Mason Street in East Wagga.
The first fire call was to the Wollundry Lagoon behind Fitzmaurice Street at 4pm and FRNSW crews found a bush at the base of a power pole alight.
The fire caused some damage to the pole but Essential Energy crews deemed it safe, FRNSW Riverina Zone commander Stewart Alexander said at the time.
About an hour-and-a-half after the first call, firefighters responded to three more fires within a 20-minute period.
They included one along the riverbank behind the Wagga Visitor Information Centre and another near the railway viaduct at the end of Mason Street.
As one crew was extinguishing the riverbank fire, another team was tackling a bin fire in the yard of the Wagga Baptist Church on the opposite side of Tarcutta Street.
Another report of a fire at North Wagga came in about 6pm but firefighters did not find anything after scouring the area.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a woman who investigators said might be able to assist with their inquiries
The woman has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a medium build and is believed to be about 50 years old.
She was shown wearing an item on her head, sunglasses, a yellow shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
Superintendent Alexander said while there was no serious damage caused by the fires, they were of concern because they burned in relatively dry locations on a warm day of temperatures in the low 30s.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
