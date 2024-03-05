The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Four fires in two hours: Wagga police investigating suspicious blazes

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 5 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to several fires across Wagga on Monday. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to several fires across Wagga on Monday. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Police are investigating a spate of fires that were lit, some within minutes of the other, across Wagga on Monday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.