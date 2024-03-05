Four fires in two hours: Wagga police investigating suspicious blazes

Police are investigating a spate of fires that were lit, some within minutes of the other, across Wagga on Monday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Riverina Zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the first call out to a fire came in at 4pm to the Wollundry Lagoon behind Fitzmaurice Street.
Upon arrival firefighters found a bush surrounding a power pole on fire.
"It caused some damage to the pole but essential energy has deemed it safe," Superintendent Alexander said.
It could have been a completely different scenario if firefighters hadn't gotten to the blaze in rapid time, had the police fallen or power lines begun sparking.
Superintendent Alexander said about an hour and a half after the first call FRNSW were called to three more fires within 20 minutes, one behind the Visitor Information Centre and the other near the railway viaduct.
A third was behind the Baptist Church on Tarcutta Street, where a bin had caught fire.
The church's public officer Ben Ryan said while the fire ended up not causing a lot of damage, the incident itself had been concerning.
"We believe it was an indiscriminate act rather than anything targeted at the church," he said.
"The fire brigade attended and a couple of staff used a fire extinguisher before they arrived and isolated the other bins.
"There was only minor damage, really just the bin itself...no other damage.
"We are concerned that it could have caused injury to our staff, members of our congregation or the public and potentially damaged the church building.
"We will consider upgrading our cameras to improve coverage of this area and general security on our property."
Superintendent Alexander said there was no serious damage caused by the fires.
Another report of a fire came in at about 6pm to North Wagga but firefighters did not find anything after scouring the area.
"It's concerning particularly because it's warm and where the fires were in relatively dry locations," Superintendent Alexander said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers are investigating the fires.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
