The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Daniel's down but not out as injury delays Albury to Wagga cancer run

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Boswell has been forced to postpone his run from Albury to Wagga to raise funds for his niece's cancer battle due to an injury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Daniel Boswell has been forced to postpone his run from Albury to Wagga to raise funds for his niece's cancer battle due to an injury. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury father running to Wagga to support his niece through her cancer battle has been forced to postpone his effort due to an injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.