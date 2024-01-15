The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Daniel's going the distance with run to support niece with cancer

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 16 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Boswell, with wife Tenae and daughter Eden, 4, is preparing to run 100 kilometres from Albury to Wagga in one day to raise funds and awareness for his niece after she was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Picture by James Wiltshire
Daniel Boswell, with wife Tenae and daughter Eden, 4, is preparing to run 100 kilometres from Albury to Wagga in one day to raise funds and awareness for his niece after she was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury father is setting himself to run further than he ever has before to support his niece through her cancer battle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.