Daniel's going the distance with run to support niece with cancer

An Albury father is setting himself to run further than he ever has before to support his niece through her cancer battle.
After learning of nine-year-old Matilda Howard's shock cancer diagnosis before Christmas, Daniel Boswell wanted to find a way to help.
In the past three years, Mr Boswell has ran marathons to support mental health charity Black Dog Institute, and, having faced his own struggles, felt it was fitting to dedicate his next effort to his niece.
Given Matilda hails from Wagga, Mr Boswell has set himself the challenge to run 100 kilometres from Albury to Wagga to raise funds and awareness for rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the soft tissues.
"She's currently in Sydney in hospital and I want to do this to raise more funds and awareness around it," he said.
"She was diagnosed just before Christmas and she's been in Sydney since then. The family is staying in the Ronald McDonald House up there, but she hasn't really been able to go out.
"She's just started chemotherapy."
Mr Boswell founded 6ft Run Club early in 2023 and is familiar with the marathon distance of 42 kilometres, but has never run further than that.
"I'm looking to do it in March and it should take me about 10 hours," he said.
"I haven't done 100 kilometres before, 42 is the furthest I've done. I'm currently training for it and working up to it.
"I plan to run 25 kilometres, stop for maybe 10 minutes and then go for 25 again and see how the body is feeling.
"Once you get deep into it, I wouldn't want to stop otherwise the body will cease up."
Mr Boswell said his plan was to start from his Lavington home in the early hours of the morning to avoid the heat and finish at Wagga's Jubilee Park.
"It's a fairly flat track which is helpful," he said.
"A couple of my family friends have said they might run the last leg into Wagga with me. I'm more than happy for people to run along with me.
"It should be good and I'm pretty confident I can complete it."
"Nedd Brockmann did it for 47 days so surely I can do it for one," he said.
Mr Boswell's aim is to eventually start a weekly social run club in Albury for all abilities.
"It can be for any level of running just to get people out and socialising and looking after themselves," he said.
"I've been running since I was about 20, but the last two or three years I've fully honed in on it.
"I've had challenges with mental health and it's something that I've done that has helped my mental health. I've met a few people that have started running and said it's helped them out, so that's what I'm doing it for."
To donate to Mr Boswell's cause, visit 6ft Run Club on Instagram and follow the link in the bio.
