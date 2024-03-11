Wagga Food and Wine Festival canned for 2024, bigger plans in pipeline

Organisers have pulled the pin on the 2024 Food and Wine Festival, but bigger plans are in the pipeline.
The annual March festival is hosted by the Rotary Club Of Wollundry to raise funds for local charities.
It has been successfully run at the Victory Memorial Gardens for more than two decades, but now the Food and Wine Festival committee is looking at other avenues to pursue in coming years.
Until then, they will be throwing their weight behind supporting what will likely be monthly Cork and Fork Festivals - an initiative founded by Borambola Wine's Tim McMullen.
Food and Wine Festival chairman Adrian Whiting said the committee is still working on what will become of the festival in years to come.
"We were unique when we started when it was first founded there weren't any other food and wine festivals in the region," Mr Whiting said.
"Now there are a number of other festivals in that same space during the March through to April period, so we've made the decision to not run the festival this year.
"With the size of the club and what we are trying to achieve, we felt that space has become a bit too packed.
"We're still trying to imagine what we could run that takes us back to being unique."
Mr Whiting said the club is looking at potentially offering something more intimate where local vendors and musicians can show their offerings.
The club will be throwing its weight behind the Cork and Fork Festival in the meantime, with the first likely to be held in September at the Riverside precinct.
It will likely be a monthly event.
Mr McMullen said he believes it is a "good move".
"I think it's a good move, the Food and Wine Festival has run its course," he said.
"In this area, we don't have a lot of wineries and most events like that don't offer anything other than food and wine.
"It's very time-consuming and hard to do."
Mr McMullen said he was approached by the club, of which he is a member, and asked if they could assist in the Cork and Fork Festival to which he agreed.
The Cork and Fork Festival is not aimed at replacing the Food and Wine Festival, but will provide a similar experience in a more relaxed setting.
