Claire's creating a safe space in the community one t-shirt at a time

Claire Tokley has been creating a safe space in the local community in the lead-up to the Wagga Mardi Gras one t-shirt at a time.
The talented drawer picked up graphic designing as a side hobby, printing her unique designs on t-shirts and selling them through an online store.
For the longest time, Claire had wanted to combine her hobby with her passion for equality and with the help of a loved one that desire came to fruition.
In the lead-up to the Wagga Mardi Gras on Saturday Claire has been selling her 'Safe Space' t-shirts to friends and the wider community.
The artsy cartoon-like design is not only aesthetically pleasing to the eye it also aims to send a message of love and unity.
"I had been wanting to do this for quite a while but with a different style of drawing and then my partner came up with the idea where she works in mental health, so she wanted it to appeal to them where they can wear something around their clients that makes them feel safe," Claire said.
Claire is hoping to see people out and about in her t-shirt around town in the coming months.
"People can wear something to make others feel safe with them knowing without them saying it they are supportive of them and they're no going to be homophobic or anything," Clair said.
"It's subtle, in a way, if someone is feeling unsafe in any way and they see someone wearing the t-shirt in the distance they can be like; 'I'm going to go over there', because they know that person has their back."
Creating a safe space is something Claire wish she had on various occasions which is why she is passionate about creating that space for others.
"There's been certain situations that I've been in, especially when I've been by myself, and I've just wished I had someone to stand next to," Claire said.
"Nothing has ever happened, but there's always that part of me that says; 'what if something does happen to me'.
"If I can help someone, I want to, even if it is as simple as a t-shirt."
The t-shirts eliminate the need to ask for help as finding your voice can sometimes be daunting.
"I'm terrible with confrontation, I'm terrible at asking for help and there are probably plenty of other people out there who feel that way too."
Claire's t-shirts are being sold online at ctokleydesigns.myshopify.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.