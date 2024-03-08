Kicking goals: growing numbers brings MiniRoos program to new grounds

Football Wagga's MiniRoos will move to bigger and better pastures this year.
The junior non-competitive program will shift from its home at Duke of Kent Oval to Bolton Park.
With improved facilities, the option for additional fields, and more central access, development officer Liam Dedini is excited for the move.
"The fields required there are starting to become harder to facilitate at Duke of Kent, so that was on reason for the move, but to have the opportunity to football right in the centre of town is good for the game too," Dedini said.
"To be able to showcase the sport, a lot of people are driving past here and parents can have access straight to the main street, there's the playground and parking, and there's brand new facilities out here that aren't used too often, so we're excited to move here."
Dedini said the program is growing year on year and following the success of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup expects it to grow again this year.
MiniRoos also allows children access to sport earlier than most other codes.
"I think it's one of the easiest sports to pick up, you can jump out there, there's a ball and you just have to kick it in the right direction," he said.
"Playing 4v4 at such a young age, kids are kind of guaranteed to be scoring goals every week and saving saving shots.
"Also, it's quite a safe sport at a young age as well with no tackling or anything like that, it's just jump out there, kick the ball one way, and hopefully it goes into the goal."
There is also hope the move away from Duke of Kent may allow Wagga United to play home games there during the 2024 season.
Dedini said it would be beneficial to both the club and competition to have access to their home field for senior games.
"A lot of clubs and parents are happy with the move, and I think while it's good for the MiniRoos, it's also a positive for the game, to be able to use the facilities out here but also create two more full-size fields at Duke of Kent, and we might be able to use them as a home ground for Wagga United," Dedini said.
"Another benefit of this is that we also still have Duke of Kent as a back up if we need to extend beyond capacity here."
Wagga United first grade men's coach Jayden Beattie said the prospect of playing home games at Duke of Kent is exciting.
"It's great that Football Wagga are exploring the opportunity for our training ground to be used as a senior playing surface for the 2024 season," Beattie said.
"All clubs in the competition have their own home-field setup and we've been doing a lot of work in the background as a club to start converting our own area into a home ground.
"There's a few things that will need to happen in order for the ground to be usable for all grades and time slots but it's a great opportunity for us a club to have our own grade, and even better for the competition to have an additional field to help share the load across the wet season if required."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.