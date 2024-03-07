Liabilities to assets: reflections from a mother on her daughter's opportunities

When Felicity Kerslake first started playing soccer, she had to fight for her spot on the team.
Now, she says female athletes are seen as assets, not liabilities, and her daughters are reaping the rewards.
Beginning her soccer journey as a young girl in Wagga, Kerslake began as the only girl in her league but more than three decades later she says attitudes have changed.
This Saturday when she runs out for the Football Wagga select senior side in an exhibition preseason game against Canberra Croatia, she will not only be celebrating her 42nd birthday, but the pathways that have formed for her daughters too.
Raised on the sidelines, Kerslake said her daughters have the sport in their blood with a lifetime of backyard games and club participation.
"They were brought up on the sidelines, they've seen it, they've watched it, they love it as much as I do," Kerslake said.
"I feel really privileged to be able to play at my age, but the real privilege is being able to watch them grow and the opportunities unfold for them.
"The aim is to be able to play on their team as well, my ultimate goal would be to play one last season with them then I could hang up the boots."
With access to both mixed and all-girls competitions throughout their childhoods, her daughters Arnica Ayton, 14, and Alexis Ayton, 13, are kicking goals in their own ways.
Kerslake said the pair love the sport, and are taking opportunities to pursue additional opportunities both locally and further away.
The sisters will take the field against each other on Saturday in the 11am game, where Alexis will play in her Football Wagga side and Arnica will play for Canberra Croatia.
Arnica will then back up again for Canberra in a later fixture.
"It just highlights there is opportunity but it is a lot, that commitment, because that is the closest [high level] competition we have," Kerslake said.
"It's come a huge way, for me I can see the attitude changing, when the girls come onto the field, they're not a liability, it's 'wow these girls are good'."
While encouraging her daughters to seek higher opportunities in Canberra, Kerslake would love to see additional opportunities available locally too.
With the Wagga City Wanderers women's program now in recess, she said representative days such as the one this weekend are increasingly important.
Kerslake also expressed gratitude for Canberra Croatia travelling to Wagga for the event.
"We need to see these, I'm extremely appreciative of Canberra travelling over," she said.
"It really does support our girls and give them an understanding of the effort and logistics involved in getting players and teams over into the Canberra comp."
With players coming from across the Riverina to play in the Football Wagga side, Kerslake said no expectations will benefit the group.
Believing they have an intelligent side, she expects players will be making ample real-time adjustments on the field as they get used to playing together.
Regardless of the final score though, she said simply taking the field together is a statement in itself.
"When you turn up, you are valued as a player, it's got nothing to do with whether you're female or male you are just playing," Kerslake said.
"The support is coming through from every angle, you are seen as an asset not a liability as a female player.
"Seeing [attitudes] change and evolve and then add the World Cup on home turf, it's been phenomenal.
"I'm so proud of seeing how far the game has come, and seeing the opportunities for the girls coming through, and the female exports we've had out of Wagga as well."
Football Wagga's select side will play Canberra Croatia at Gissing Oval at 5pm on Saturday after Leonard Cup winners Tolland play the ACT club's reserve grade at 2:30pm.
9:30am: Football Wagga 13s vs Canberra Croatia 14s
11:00am: Football Wagga 14s vs Canberra Croatia 15s
12:30pm: Football Wagga 16s vs Canberra Croatia 17s
2:30pm: Tolland first grade vs Canberra Croatia reserves
5:00pm: Football Wagga select vs Canberra Croatia first grade
