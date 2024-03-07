Bringing hope, awareness to Wagga's streets one melanoma march at a time

Marchers will take to the lake on Sunday in a bid to bring hope to all who have been or could one day be affected by melanoma.
Among them will be 45-year-old Wagga woman Natalie McDermott who is celebrating four years melanoma-free.
Mrs McDermott was first diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma in 2013 at 35 after having her local general practitioner do a biopsy on a mole on her shoulder that had been raising suspicion.
"My primary diagnosis was a lump on the edge of my mole on my shoulder," she said.
"It looked like a wart and I kept an eye on it for a couple of months.
"There was a bit of bleeding as well which is an indication it could be melanoma.
"It didn't disappear and it continued to grow and that is when I went and got a biopsy done through my GP."
The diagnosis came as a complete shock and before Ms McDermott could come to terms with what was happening she being admitted into hospital where she would undergo surgery.
"Thankfully, I didn't need any further treatment but I had major surgery," she said.
"Last year I hit my 10-year mark since my surgery but in that time I also had two recurrences of melanoma.
"My last one was nearly four years ago."
It wasn't a scenario Mrs McDermott could have ever predicted as she hadn't ever been one to spend copious amounts of time out in the sun.
"I wasn't one to go out and sun bake when I was younger. I've got pale skin, because I'm English, I would go red and then I would fade, I was never one to lather up in coconut oil and lie out in the sun so to have that diagnosis it was quite a shock," she said.
"Things moved so quickly from that initial phone call as well to get me up to Sydney to have that initial surgery, it's all just a blur and you don't really understand what is happening until after the surgery.
"It's a very anxious time as well."
Ironically, during the time she received her first diagnosis Mrs McDermott had been involved with the planning of the very first Melanoma March held in Wagga.
It is an event she is passionate about and hopes to see the community support this weekend.
"The march is so important to get the message out there around how important it is to be sun smart, and to let people know what is happening in the area of research of melanoma and all the great things that has come out of the fundraising," she said.
"All the funds that have been raised goes to such invaluable research and progression in how we treat melanoma."
Knowing firsthand the journey of having melanoma, Mrs McDermott said the march is a source of hope.
"It's knowing there's hope out there. It's knowing that their is that likelihood their is a cure," she said.
"If people can, come out on Sunday morning and support the march.
"Everybody is affected by cancer whether it's a diagnosis themselves or they know someone with cancer.
"You never know who is going to be affected. The research is so needed to help save lives."
The earlier melanoma is found, the better survival rate residents have, which is a message Wagga's Kylie Manson, 47, constantly fights to get across.
Mrs Manson was diagnosed with stage three melanoma at 27 while she was pregnant with her daughter Brodie Manson.
She underwent her first surgery when Brodie was just six-week-old.
Mrs Manson's melanoma returned in 2017 - over 16 years later - as stage four melanoma with tumours found in her right lung requiring to have immunotherapy.
Whilst she has now been cleared of melanoma tumours she continues to have in-situ melanomas - which are found in the top layer of the epidermis - removed, the most recent being in January 2024 which caused significant scarring.
"It's frustrating that melanoma is still not taken seriously," she said.
"Many people think you just have to get it cut out and everything will be ok, " says Kylie.
At just 19, Brodie has also been diagnosed with melanoma.
The march will open from 9am at Apex Park, Lake Albert this Sunday, March 10.
Participants can register online at wagga.melanomamarch.org.au/cms/register.
