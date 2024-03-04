Seriously-injured woman flown to Canberra hospital after two-car crash

A woman has been flown to a metropolitan hospital for further treatment after she was seriously injured in a two-car crash on a busy stretch of road near Wagga at the weekend.
Two people - a woman in her late 50s and a man in his early 80s - were hospitalised following the collision between a Toyota Hilux and a Holden Commodore on Coolamon Road at Downside on Sunday morning.
The crash, which happened about 15km north Wagga shortly before 9am, closed the road in both directions.
Police said the woman driving the Commodore was trapped before being released by members of the VRA.
One Fire and Rescue NSW truck responded to the two-vehicle crash, joining RFS, VRA, police and NSW Ambulance personnel at the scene.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said multiple vehicles responded to the incident, including a helicopter.
The spokesperson said paramedics treated the man for a leg injury and the woman for arm and facial injuries.
Both patients were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
On Monday, a NSW Police spokesperson said the woman was later flown to Canberra Hospital, where she remained in a serious but stable condition.
The spokesperson also confirmed the 83-year-old male driver of the other vehicle remained at Wagga Base Hospital, where he was also in a serious but stable condition.
Following the incident, police declared the crash a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.
