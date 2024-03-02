Call for dashcam footage as serious crash site becomes crime scene

Police are investigating after two people were hospitalised following a serious crash along a busy Riverina road on Sunday morning.
The Coolamon Road has been closed in both directions after a Toyota Hilux and a Holden Commodore collided at Downside about 15km north of Wagga shortly before 9am.
Police said the female driver of the Commodore was trapped before being released by the VRA.
Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said emergency services were called to the scene about 8.45am on Sunday morning.
Superintendent Alexander said FRNSW sent one fire truck to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, joining RFS, VRA, Police and NSW Ambulance.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said multiple vehicles were sent to the scene, including a helicopter.
The spokesperson said paramedics treated two people at the scene, including one male in his mid-80s who was treated for a leg injury while a female in her 50s was treated for an arm and facial injuries.
Both patients were taken to Wagga Base Hospital with the woman in a serious condition and the man in a stable condition.
Police have closed Coolamon Road in both directions between the Olympic Highway and the Canola Way.
A crime scene has been established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.