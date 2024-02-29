The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Outrage as much-needed Wagga land release for 500 homes knocked back

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga developer Michelle Brunskill is unimpressed with Wagga City Council's decision this week to reject rezoning plans to unlock new housing opportunities in the city's east. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga developer Michelle Brunskill is unimpressed with Wagga City Council's decision this week to reject rezoning plans to unlock new housing opportunities in the city's east. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga developer has vowed to fight a council decision to reject plans for a major new residential development in the city's east.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.