'I have what it takes': Voss determined to play AFL football at Fremantle

NEWLY-signed Fremantle forward Pat Voss is not satisfied by simply being on another AFL list and wants to crack it at the top level.
Voss' immediate future was decided last week when he signed with Fremantle after three months of training with the Dockers.
Fremantle snapped Voss up ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline, offering him a one-year rookie deal.
Voss, 20, spent two years at Essendon before being delisted in October so he's had the AFL club experience and is hungry for more than just that.
"I've had the honeymoon phase of being on a list at Essendon," Voss said.
"Although it is very exciting and it is a dream to live out being on an AFL list day in and day out, I'm 100 per cent set on playing AFL footy and I'm going to do absolutely everything I can to make that happen.
"I feel like I'm a lot better chance of playing AFL footy at Freo than I was at Essendon, in terms of list structure and that sort of thing."
Voss beat three other train-on players for the one spot on offer at Fremantle. He kicked four goals in an intra-club game that helped seal his place.
It is with confidence from that hit-out and another that Voss is now confident he has something to offer the Dockers.
"One hundred per cent. I've got hard evidence now playing in the intraclub games on AFL players, playing on AFL level opponents and I sort of performed in those," he said.
"Plus coming off a really solid VFL year, so I've got a lot of self confidence that I have what it takes to perform at AFL level."
Fremantle will play West Coast in their first official pre-season hit-out on Saturday. They will then travel to Adelaide to take on Port Adelaide on Friday, March 1.
Voss hopes he gets a crack at one of those games to show his stuff.
"I think right now, if they were going to play an AFL game tomorrow I think I wouldn't be in their best side but I'm going to do everything I can to push someone out," Voss said.
"I'm really open to how they see it. If they think for my development that the best way is to start in the twos and work my way through there, or to be really aggressive with it and go for it from the getgo with the pre-season games, I'm sure those conversations will be had in the next week."
