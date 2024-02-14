Wagga big guns burn up the track to cause Riverina burnout mayhem

They came, they burned rubber and they thrilled the crowd.
There was no shortage of action with hundreds of burnouts staged and even more tyres blown at Brobenah Raceway for Leeton's Burnout Mayhem at the weekend.
Competitors from Wagga secured a number of podium finishes, including Pete Thomsen taking out the modified title in MY80XD.
It was deja vu for Riverina Thrashers president Robert Cottrell, who landed second place at Summernats' Burnout Masters in January, with the same result in the pro class behind Strathmerton's Heath Madgwick.
Laine Smallmon and Dylan Bell also picked up second third in the modified class and second in six cylinder respectively..
Leeton Motor Sports Club's Jarred Boyle said the event was a burning success.
"We ended up with about 100 (participants) ... Friday night we had a fairly big session where everyone got to have a feel for their cars (on the track)," he said.
"Saturday morning we thought it was going to be pretty bad because it was so windy, but we were able to go ahead.
"I'm a bit unsure on the crowd numbers ... there was a lot of people there, maybe around 1000.
"One of the highlights was there was over 400 sets of tyres used over the weekend."
With so many travelling to Leeton to participate, the town's accommodation providers were full throughout the weekend.
Mr Boyle said he hoped to host more of the events throughout the year and is in the planning stages for a possible Easter competition and display.
"Everyone was really happy with the weekend ... we want to do a lot more of it," he said.
Results
Pro class
Modified
Six cylinder
