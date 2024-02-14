The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Wagga big guns burn up the track to cause Riverina burnout mayhem

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 14 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They came, they burned rubber and they thrilled the crowd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.