The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina talents take out top spots at epic Summernats event

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 8 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summernats Burnout Masters finalist Robert Cottrell placed third at the weekend. Picture by Riverina Thrashers
Summernats Burnout Masters finalist Robert Cottrell placed third at the weekend. Picture by Riverina Thrashers

A talented Wagga driver has climbed the ladder at Summernats 36 over the weekend, taking out third place in the Burnout Masters division.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.