Riverina talents take out top spots at epic Summernats event

A talented Wagga driver has climbed the ladder at Summernats 36 over the weekend, taking out third place in the Burnout Masters division.
Riverina Thrashers' president Robert Cottrell placed fifth last year in the Burnout Masters, two short from his third place position this time around which has secured him a free ticket into the finals next year.
Riverina Thrashers' Ellie Barklem said it was a big win for the Wagga talent.
"That's a big win for him, he did very, very good to make third place," she said.
Riverina Thrashers driver Chris Smallmon also performed well, taking out first place in the Burnout Championships.
Mrs Barklem said it was a proud moment for all when he was presented his trophy as the win comes after a year of challenges.
"Chris also got a ticket into masters next year which is pretty good," she said.
Wagga's Billy Seton and Pete Thomsen performed in the wild card division and while they both hit the wall they made their fellow rev-heads proud.
"They didn't progress but it was still a standout to make a wild card," Mrs Barklem said.
"It's good for Wagga, especially because they're up against cars from all over Australia and we also had four to six from New Zealand this year as well."
While not behind the wheel, Riverina Thrashers' Nathan Giunco stole the show when his show car took out first for engineering, first in interior and second in special effects.
The epic car festival is not only a chance for drivers and car enthusiasts to show of a year of hard work, but it's a grand social event for all involved.
"It's a good catch up," Mrs Barklem said.
"It was a good weekend and everyone did well to get where they got, it was perfect."
