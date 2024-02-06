Numbers boost for Southern Inland leads to extended season

Southern Inland are preparing for their biggest season in almost a decade.
The zone is experiencing a numbers boost across all grades.
Nine teams have been confirmed for the first grade competition with Leeton making their return this season.
It is the first time since 2015, before Temora, Cootamundra and Young left the competition, that at least nine clubs are set to play in the first grade competition.
There is also set to be eight teams in second grade as well as six in third grade, although which grade Hay will play is yet to be locked it.
It follows on an increase to eight women's teams for the expanded 12-a-side competition.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan believes it is a good sign for the competition.
"It's exciting to have that expanded format to play a little bit longer during the year," Heffernan said.
Deniliquin elected to only fill a second grade team while the third grade competition has been boosted.
Waratahs will return to the fray helping to create the biggest third grade competition since 2019.
Heffernan believes being able to attract so many teams is another good sign.
"It's the most we've had for a long time, which is exciting," he said.
"To have 'Tahs coming back in after they've struggled for that bottom grade for a while is good.
"They got to the back end last year and had players sitting out as they didn't have spots for them so it's a great sign of what's happening."
However Hay are currently in the third grade draw but Southern Inland have given them the option to play second grade.
With all draws to be the same this year, last year's third grade premiers are able to fill the bye's place in second grade.
"We will have a chat to them over the next month or so but I think the thought of playing 16 games in 18 weeks may make their decision easy for them," Heffernan said.
Southern Inland have also locked in their dates for the season.
With an expanded competition, the Southern Inland season will begin on April 6.
There is just the one general bye over the June long weekend which will see the grand final be played on August 31.
Once again it means Southern Inland will have the first grand final date of the football codes.
However they wanted an August date with the post-season representative commitments.
"We wanted to wrap things up pre-September so working back from there (April 6) was the obvious spot but it's also convenient that it is that weekend after Easter" Heffernan said.
"We've got Capital Cup to be aware of and it means every team will play all the way through until early August and then wrap up at the end of the month.
"It's a nice five-month window for footy."
