Leeton signals intention to return to first grade in anniversary season

Leeton are looking for a big return to help celebrate their 50th season.
The club has signalled their intention to make a return to both the Southern Inland men's and women's competition in 2024.
Leeton haven't completed a full season in first grade since 2019.
They made an attempt in 2022 but were forced to withdraw due to a lack of numbers.
However with the club looking to celebrate a milestone year, and with a boost in players they are confident of being able to return to first grade.
New president Stuart Stout, who is back for a second stint, indicated the club is likely to have a second grade team as well.
"We're looking at getting back into first grade and hopefully in the next couple of days we can announce our coach, we're just waiting to finalise a couple of little details," Stout said.
"Hopefully we will be first grade and push into second grade as well.
"Some of the boys have had some early training and there's been some reasonable numbers there."
The club are also looking forward to the return of the Dianas.
Their women's side were a late withdrawal before the start of the season.
However Stout is confident they will have enough players this time around.
"We only had four or five who were actually registered but there was interest after we pulled it, but it was too late," he said.
"We've got some new faces who have shown interest and being the 50th year some of the old heads want to come back and have a bit of a run as well.
"We're looking to field a team there, it's up to 12s this year, but we're confident we should be able to get something on the paddock."
Southern Inland are holding off on releasing their draw with Leeton and Deniliquin both considering having two grades of men's football.
However rugby manager Jack Heffernan is anticipating an early to mid April start with the grand final to be held in August.
