Police issue dashcam appeal after 90-year-old pedestrian hit by ute

A 90-year-old pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a ute in the southern Riverina.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage over the incident, which occurred in Davidson Street in Deniliquin about 11am on Tuesday, January 16.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 90-year-old man at the scene for multiple serious injuries before he was flown to the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, in a critical condition," police said in a statement.
"The driver of the ute, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing."
Murray River Police District officers set up a crime scene and began investigating.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage to call Murray River Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
