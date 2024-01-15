'It went off perfectly': Leeton thrilled with Festival of Football support

Leeton's Festival of Football concept is already coming ahead in leaps and bounds in just its second outing.
Hosted by Leeton United on Saturday, the event was a competition between the home club, Sydney's APIA Leichhardt, Adelaide's Metro Stars, Hanwood FC and Yoogali SC.
While hot and humid, the action on the field was anything but lacklustre, with teams bringing their A-game as they competed for the inaugural Macron Cup.
The cup was eventually taken out by APIA Leichhardt against Yoogali SC and Macron have already signed on as sponsors for the 2025 event.
Leeton United president Rod Harrison said there had been nothing but praise for the event by all involved.
"The games were great, they were played in really good spirit ... I think there was one yellow card for the whole day and I think that was in the final," Harrison said.
"It went off perfectly. I thought Yoogali might spring a surprise to make the final and they did. In saying that, it's probably not a surprise, they are a fantastic side.
"We've already had APIA Leichhardt and Metro Stars commit to coming back next year. At this stage it might be held later in February, but we will need to wait on draws and confirmations with the new B League competition that is starting."
In further good news for Leeton United, the club has now formed a solid relationship with APIA Leichhardt.
Harrison said there would now be a pathway initiative between the two clubs.
"They want to bring our under 12s, 14s and 16s kids down to Sydney to do a training camp down there and they will then send some coaches down here to do the same here in Leeton as well," he said.
"That's something that has come out of it and that is what both clubs have been aiming for."
The day was also a fundraiser for motor neurone disease and, while a final tally was still being counted, Harrison said about $1200 had been donated by patrons throughout the day.
Leeton United will continue fundraising for MND throughout the upcoming Football Wagga season.
"We're planning on doing a charity round with one of the Wagga clubs where they do a similar thing for a charity that they support," Harrison said.
"So they will support us with our fundraising when they play here and then we will do the same thing for them when we play in Wagga.
"We wanted to make that our main goal for this year."
Leeton United's pre-season training has already started, with sessions set to continue in the coming weeks.
