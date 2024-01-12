Heat, storms no concern for Leeton United ahead of Festival of Football

Last year extreme heat forced changes to the Festival of Football program, but organisers have learnt from the experience and are ready for whatever is thrown their way on Saturday.
With games already shorted in anticipation of heat and to make room for additional games, Leeton United president Rod Harrison said he expects there should be no impact on how the day proceeds due to weather.
Predictions of scattered thunderstorms aren't of concern either.
"It'll be warm but this year the games are shorter anyway," Harrison said.
"Last year we had 40 minute games, so we've gone back to 30-minutes, we should be fine, we've got plenty of cover down there, plenty of drinks scattered around the field and eskies with cold water but they're professional soccer players, they should be okay.
"If there's lightning around we normally stop the games, but if it's just normal rain that's fine.
"If it gets to a point where it is a complete downpour we may call a game off and get it going as soon as it stops but I do know that the ground itself drains very well.
"But it's not going to rain until we're finished. It's going to be dry.
"A light shower might be nice but I think we'll be right."
For those attending the festivities, Harrison said they're welcome to bring their own seating and blankets or set up in the stands which he estimates fits 400 people.
Additionally he said there are shaded areas around the ground for spectators, but cautioned people to think sun safe if they intend to spend all day at the ground.
Leeton United are asking for donations to enter the ground, raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease.
Harrison said the club has been impacted by MND recently, and plan to fund raise throughout the year.
"We unfortunately do have a guy within our club, that's been a supporter if the club and his sons played with us in first grade, and unfortunately he's not not doing that, but we want to just do a gold coin donation or a note data donation, we'll take anything, and all the proceeds will go there," he said.
Gates will open from 10am ahead of an 11:30am kick off.
