The Wagga City Wanderers have revelled in the opportunity to play against National Premier League's APIA Leichhardt at the inaugural Riverina Festival of Football in Leeton on Saturday.
The two clubs joined with West Griffith and Leeton United for a round robin featuring the best players in the region.
Wanderers coach Liam Dedini said it was a fantastic day and the clubs have already started to discuss future opportunities.
Coming early in the year, it was the Wanderers first chance to take the field in 2023, and gave coaches the chance to see some of their newest recruits in action for the first time.
"Obviously the highlight of the day was playing against APIA, against them we put our our strongest to start with but it was good to get everyone out there," Dedini said.
With a massive quad of 27 players, Dedini and the coaching team were forced to really work their bench in order to rotate players.
"Everyone wanted to try and get on, so whether it was five or ten minutes, we were able to give everyone a taste of playing against a professional outfit such as APIA," he said.
"It was quite difficult playing against them but it was good, there was a couple of errors we made that lead to goals but we showed a lot of promise and had a good chance one or two times as well which was good to show that we weren't on the back foot the whole time and defending, we were able to put it to them."
The NPL squad also recognised Wanderers new recruit Chase Donetto as player of the day.
This was the first time Wanderers had seen Donetto in a game since he joined the squad before Christmas and Dedini said it was promising ahead of the 2023 season.
"He's going to be a talented player as he works his way in," Dedini said.
"It was really good to see those new ones, obviously we knew they could play but just been out to see them out there actually playing the game was good to start to put a few things together and was a really good lead into the start of our season"
With temperatures reaching a scorching 38° in Leeton during the tournament, Dedini said hosts Leeton United did everything in their power to ensure player safety.
A juniors game was scheduled to begin the day, but regulations around playing temperatures for under 18s resulted in the game being cancelled.
Despite the high temperatures, large squad sizes and readily available ice and water ensured play was safe and enjoyable.
With the event now over, Dedini said he's already been in discussions with the other clubs about how they could make the event even bigger in 2024.
"It was an awesome event, but there is every potential to make it bigger and better," he said.
"There's potential of doing a Friday-Saturday night type event next year and inviting maybe one of the Canberra league winners, and just making it real festival for a couple of days, there's lots of potential to build on it."
The event was a great relationship builder between the clubs Dedini said, with Wanderers now keen to look at additional pre-season games with West Griffith and Leeton United.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
