The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
'Slap in the face': Who got vital funding ahead of Wagga group

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
January 12 2024 - 5:00pm
David Gilbey thinks the regions are getting a raw deal on arts funding. Picture by Les Smith
Booranga Writers Centre members are furious about a decision to award funding exclusively to metropolitan writing organisations in the latest round of NSW arts grants.

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

