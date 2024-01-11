Fight ramps up to save Wagga institution from funding cut death

Wagga's state MP has called for a review of a state government funding decision that could lead to the demise of a decades-old institution.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The future of the city's most active writing group is under threat after a 20-year funding arrangement abruptly ended in December.
Booranga Writers' Centre has operated in Wagga for 30 years, crafting spaces for writers to work in, organising workshops and events, and promoting local writing through their yearly anthology, FourW.
Founder and president of the centre David Gilbey said he was blindsided by Create NSW's decision to not renew their funding for the next year, which might force the centre to close.
"We feel surprised, and shocked. Particularly because last year we collaborated with Create NSW closely on their series of workshops and feedback session about arts administration in writers centres," Mr Gilbey said.
"All the indicators we've received are that we're doing a very good job. We were creative, responsible, we were dynamic.
"When you stop the funding, you kill the centre. That's what this decision has done."
The core business of Booranga is organising events for local authors and poets to showcase and get feedback on their work, also partnering with Wagga venues to run open mic events.
Poet Claire Baker has been a beneficiary of these events since she became a member in 2005.
Her poems have attracted critical acclaim, won awards, and been published in regional collections.
Ms Baker said none of this would have been possible without the help of the writers' centre.
"I put my book out last year. I published through Wistman Publishing, who is also a member of Booranga ... and the feedback I've got from respected poets and writers has been really uplifting," she said.
"It's been a place I've been able to meet other like-minded people. Writing can be quite lonely, so it's great to be able to meet other people who enjoy doing the same thing.
"I think public arts are so important. It give people access to another way of thinking, time to stop and assess what's happening, or call attention to something in particular."
A spokesperson for Create NSW said Booranga Writers' Centre had met the criteria for the grant when it applied for annual funding of $60,000, but were beaten by other centres with stronger applications.
"Their application was not ranked as highly as the four organisations that received funding in this round," they said.
"Booranga Writers' Centre is eligible to apply for future funding opportunities with Create NSW, including in Round 2 of the 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program which opens on January 15."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said he was very concerned about the decision not to fund the centre into this year and was now working with the arts minister's office and departmental staff after requesting a review of the outcome.
"I'm working closely with the government in the hope of identifying a solution that would enable the centre to continue its important work," Dr McGirr said.
"While the group is seeking only a relatively small amount of funding, this support would make a huge difference in nurturing the growth of writers in Wagga."
Research has shown arts funding has an economic multiplier affect - particularly when compared to other forms of stimulus like infrastructure.
However, Mr Gilbey said that's not the right way to think about arts funding.
He said creative activities like writing were part of what make humans what we are, and the fact these aren't viewed as important in and of themselves suggested a need to re-prioritise.
"The health of the region benefits from funding individual art form grants like Booranga immensely," he said.
"The small amount of funding that's given generates enormous volunteer commitment and creativity.
"Arts in its various forms ... these are ways we can reconstrue reality and our relationship to other people. It builds empathy. It encourages understanding. It encourages complex thinking, and breaking away from narrow economic dependence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.