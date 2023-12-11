Conlan brothers hope to come together at Port Melbourne next season

GRIFFITH'S Conlan brothers will look to unite at VFL club Port Melbourne next year.
Jacob and Lucas Conlan have both signed at Port Melbourne for 2024, while younger brother Nick is also training with the club.
Jacob and Lucas have starred for Albury Tigers for the past three seasons, while Nick enjoyed a breakout season at Griffith.
The three brothers have never played senior football together but are a chance of achieving that at Port Melbourne next year.
Nick is one of a number of footballers training for one of 10 remaining spots on Port Melbourne's list but is also a chance of being selected on the club's academy list if initially unsuccessful.
Port Melbourne coach Adam Skrobalak is rapt to have the Conlan brothers on board.
"We're excited about (Jacob and Lucas) and what they can offer," Skrobalak said.
"Ovens and Murray is a good standard of footy and they've been high level players at that level.
"The key is to see whether they can jump up to the next level. We'll put programs in place to enable that to hopefully come to fruition."
Skrobalak also likes what he sees in Nick.
"He just looks raw. He seems very respectful and works hard. Those kind of kids you never put a ceiling on," he said.
"We'll obviously list the ones we think are relevant but the ones who aren't, but have got talent, we'll add them to our academy list that train with us on the Monday and the Tuesday then go back to their local club on a Thursday.
"We just try to train them up and we might upgrade them during the year. Last year I think we might have had four last year that got upgraded.
"It's a good thing for guys who maybe are not quite ready or we haven't seen enough of."
After making their mark as two of the most promising footballers in the Riverina League, both Jacob and Lucas have now shown their worth at Ovens and Murray League level.
Jacob has kicked 147 goals from 47 games and shared the Doug Strang Medal for leading goalkicker in 2021.
Lucas has made his mark in defence in his 49 games at Albury and both have represented the Ovens and Murray League.
Skrobalak believes both will fit in nicely at Port Melbourne.
"Jacob's probably more a second or third tall for us. We prefer to play three talls and one of those talls will rotate through the ruck," he said.
"Lucas we would probably need to see a bit more of him when he's down into the program at training, just to see what size he can play on.
"We lost a key defender this year so the thing is to see whether he can play on the bigger guys or do we need to play him on that second tall.
"And just get him used to the way we want to play, often with local footy they're all super defensive or super attacking and obviously at this level you need a blend of both. So just sort of seeing where he's at with that sort of thing.
"We've been really impressed with what we've seen of him at local level."
