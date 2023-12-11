The Daily Advertiser
Conlan brothers hope to come together at Port Melbourne next season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 11 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:36pm
Jacob and Lucas Conlan have enjoyed a strong three seasons at Ovens and Murray League club Albury Tigers. Picture by Tara Trewhella
GRIFFITH'S Conlan brothers will look to unite at VFL club Port Melbourne next year.

