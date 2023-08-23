The Daily Advertiser
Griffith defender Nicholas Conlan is excited ahead of what will be his first senior final on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Griffith defender Nicholas Conlan will play in his first senior final this weekend against GGGM. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith defender Nicholas Conlan will play in his first senior final this weekend against GGGM. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith defender Nicholas Conlan is excited ahead of what will be his first senior final on Saturday when the Swans take on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in a qualifying final.

