Griffith defender Nicholas Conlan is excited ahead of what will be his first senior final on Saturday when the Swans take on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in a qualifying final.
Conlan is into his second season of senior football and he has been a reliable contributor off half back for the Swans all year.
Saturday's contest against the Lions will be one of the biggest of Conlan's young career and he admitted that he had some mixed feelings ahead of the qualifying final clash.
"I'm feeling a bit nervous," Conlan said.
"I haven't really experienced it so it'll be interesting but I'm very excited to play it."
Conlan will most likely not be alone in terms of feeling nervous as only roughly half the team has experienced senior finals in the past.
With so much inexperience throughout the side, Conlan agreed that guidance from their leaders would be absolutely crucial on Saturday.
"It's going to be very important because we've got a lot of players that haven't experienced finals yet in seniors," he said.
"So having them using their voice and showing us how to turn up and how to prepare that's going to be massive for our success I reckon."
The young defender said it was going to be a tough contest against the reigning premiers who enter the clash after dominating the second half of the season which saw them win seven straight games.
The Swans were able to get the job done over the Lions earlier in the season and Conlan believed they absolutely had a chance to end GGGM's winning streak.
"I reckon we could get it done," he said.
"Hopefully, that's the plan anyway and you can't come in not confident."
The midfield battle has proved pivotal both times the two sides have met so far this year and Conlan believed that getting on top in the middle would go a long way to claiming victory.
"I reckon it's going to start with the midfield," he said.
"Pressure up the ground and then stopping their easy entry going forward.
"It's pretty much based around our defence I reckon and how we use the footy coming into our forward line as well."
Narrandera Sportsground offers sides a lot of space to get their run and carry up and going and Conlan agreed the extra space could prove beneficial for the Swans this weekend.
"Yeah I'd say it would," he said.
"I feel like we match them well in the in and under and then I feel like we've got that outside play as well that we can go to and the bigger ground makes it a bit easier to do."
Conlan hasn't been shy to take the game on this year coming off half back and admitted that he was looking forward to having some added space to work with this weekend.
"I don't mind it," he said.
"I like playing off someone so I don't mind the wider ground as there's more space."
Griffith's win over Wagga Tigers on the weekend came at a crucial time as it not only secured their spot in the top three but also provided the Swans with a much-needed confidence boost.
Conlan believed the win had boosted the group's confidence and they were looking forward to taking on GGGM this weekend.
"Yeah I think we are," he said.
"After that win against Wagga Tigers on the weekend we are pretty up and about to get the job done."
