Battered houses and broken trees after storm rips through Wagga

Emergency service crews have responded to 13 incidents across the region, after severe thunderstorms battered the region overnight.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) were called out to leaking roofs and falling trees to contain the damage they might cause overnight.
The majority of these were in Wagga, Tumut and Griffith.
Operations readiness officer Madison Clear said these were fairly standard incidents during a large storm.
"This is a common weather pattern for us this time of year. We're still in storm season which runs from October to March," she said.
"It's not just flood work we do - we do a lot of storm work as well. A lot of our storm work is getting up and patching roofs in the middle of the night to give a quick temporary fix to our residents.
"Another part of our storm operations are chainsaw work, so when trees are falling down, we're called out to those as well."
Wagga was drenched with 55mm of rain overnight, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued an updated storm alert at 5.34pm.
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power after power lines were damaged in the storm.
Trees and powerlines were felled by strong winds and heavy rains right across the region, the company said on Monday morning.
Gundagai State Emergency Service (SES) members were called out to reports of multiple trees down on the Hume Highway's northbound lanes, near the Snowy Mountains Highway turn-off, after the severe storms passed through, the organisation advised its community on Sunday night.
By 11.45am Monday, Essential Energy had restored power to 2100 customers, leaving 1,875 still powerless.
Around 500 premises in Wagga remained without power into the afternoon, which is expected to be restored later in the day. Crews are working to repair downed powerlines in Forest Hill and a number of other locations.
The greatest damage was in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA), Hillston and Ivanhoe.
Over 400 customers remain without power across Griffith and surrounding areas. Damage to the network was extensive, with crews restringing powerlines and rearing electrical infrastructure
An Essential Energy spokesperson said power will progressively be restored throughout the day in Griffith, but did not give a firm time frame for the other areas.
"Damage to the electricity network is widespread, impacting Leeton as well Yanco, Grong Grong, Midgeon, Morundah, Coleambally, Berembed, Jennings West, Darlington Point, Whitton and surrounds," she said.
"Leeton and surrounding areas were significantly impacted by storms during the night, with more than 1,200 customers without power due to damage
"Unfortunately, the biggest impact from the storm was in the Hillston and Ivanhoe area, with the main powerline from Hillston to Ivanhoe sustaining significant damage."
"The Ivanhoe generator is providing power directly into the town, as repairs along the main powerline will take some time ... 372 customers remain without power in the area."
Another 204 customers remain without power across Hay, Coolamon, Young and Lockhart. Crews are making repairs, but there is no timeline for completion.
Essential Energy indicated further information will be provided throughout the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.