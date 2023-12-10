Bureau warns of flash flooding, hail as storms intensify around Wagga

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are intensifying over eastern parts of the Riverina on Sunday evening.
Much of the region had earlier been put on alert for severe storms that could bring damaging winds and large hail on Sunday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology has since updated that warning, with an alert issued at 5.34pm, stating severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Griffith, Hay, Narrandera, Ivanhoe, Holbrook, Lockhart, Hillston and Darlington Point.
"Large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are also likely with severe thunderstorms over eastern parts of the Riverina that may affect Wagga and Junee over the next several hours," the warning said.
A hot and unstable airmass was combining with a trough of low pressure to produce severe thunderstorms across the region, the bureau said.
Temperatures have again climbed into the low 40s in parts of the Riverina on Sunday, with Griffith reaching 41.5 degrees at 3.36pm and Yanco hitting 42.4 at 3.45pm.
Wagga's high on Sunday was 34.6 degrees at 4.25pm.
