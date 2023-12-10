The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Bureau warns of flash flooding, hail as storms intensify around Wagga

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 10 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm clouds over Wagga. File picture
Storm clouds over Wagga. File picture

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are intensifying over eastern parts of the Riverina on Sunday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.