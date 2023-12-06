Man charged by Coolac servo fire investigators faces court

A man has been charged by the NSW Police arson squad over a fire that destroyed a $10 million service station complex.
Mark Bassal, 41, remains in custody after being charged by detectives investigating the Coolac Service Centre blaze, which was ravaged by flames on September 5.
The service station north of Gundagai opened in 2020, after plans for its development were approved in 2017.
Firefighters who arrived at the scene after being called out around 10pm eventually extinguished the blaze, but not before it caused extensive damage to the property.
The initial crime scene and investigation by Riverina Police District was taken over by the State Crime Command's specialist unit under Strike Force Dosed.
Investigators recently spent further time at the remains of the Coolac Road business before launching a further public appeal for information.
Bassal, who resides in the Camden local government area, was arrested at Narellan Police Station around 9.40am on Wednesday and charged with destroy or damage property by fire.
He was formally refused bail by Magistrate David Degnan at Picton Local Court in an appearance on the same day.
He is scheduled to appear before Cootamundra Local Court on December 18.
