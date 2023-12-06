The Daily Advertiser
Man charged by Coolac servo fire investigators faces court

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:01am
Detectives investigating the September 5 fire at Coolac Service Centre have charged a Camden man. Picture by NSW RFS
A man has been charged by the NSW Police arson squad over a fire that destroyed a $10 million service station complex.

