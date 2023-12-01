The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Optus customer threatens to cut ties over controversial mobile tower plans

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert resident Glen Gaudron is upset about renewed plans to install a phone tower near his Sycamore Road property. The tower will be installed near the trees in the background, on a neighbour's property. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert resident Glen Gaudron is upset about renewed plans to install a phone tower near his Sycamore Road property. The tower will be installed near the trees in the background, on a neighbour's property. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga Optus customer has threatened to walk away from the telco if it proceeds with plans to build a new 30-metre-high mobile phone tower barely 100 metres from his driveway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.