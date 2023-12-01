The Daily Advertisersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Charlie McCormack to continue to chase dream despite draft disappointment

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ariah Park footballer Charlie McCormack is not giving up on his AFL dream despite last week's draft disappointment. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ariah Park footballer Charlie McCormack is not giving up on his AFL dream despite last week's draft disappointment. Picture by Madeline Begley

ARIAH Park footballer Charlie McCormack is not giving up on his AFL dream despite being overlooked in last week's drafts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.