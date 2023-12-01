Charlie McCormack to continue to chase dream despite draft disappointment

ARIAH Park footballer Charlie McCormack is not giving up on his AFL dream despite being overlooked in last week's drafts.
The 18-year-old was one of the hard luck stories out of this year's draft after impressing during the Allies' title-winning national under 18 championships campaign.
McCormack said the drafts were a tough watch.
"Yeah it was. It was a bit disappointing but I suppose that's the way it goes," McCormack said.
"The Giants had said it was a 50-50 (call), depending on how the night went but it didn't work out."
McCormack is still in the process of working out what's next.
His phone has been ringing with several clubs interested in acquiring his services but he is most likely going to give the under 18 pathways another crack as an overage player.
"I'm not really sure at the moment," he said.
"I might go through Giants as an overage player, hopefully play a bit of VFL footy maybe, or play for the Bushrangers, somewhere like that.
"That's most likely at the moment."
McCormack crossed from Northern Jets to Coolamon this year, but only managed a handful of games due to his representative commitments. He did manage to return to kick four goals in the Hoppers' reserve grade premiership.
While he's already attracted strong interest, where he bases himself as his home club isn't his immediate priority.
"I don't know what I'll do yet. I probably won't play much local footy, like this year," he said.
"I suppose I'll pick somewhere and train with them when I can.
"There's been a few clubs interested. I'll work it out before Christmas, probably in the next three or four weeks."
Despite the disappointment of last week, McCormack isn't giving up hope of making it to an AFL list.
"Yeah I'm still keen," he said.
"I'll probably have another crack at it again next year."
